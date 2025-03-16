Innovative new product could have big impact on lowering energy bills: 'Creating real value'

Most of us know what happens after a new solar panel system is installed: massive cost savings and a major reduction in a home's pollutive footprint. But what might be even more critical is what happens to those panels after they reach the end of their usable lifetimes 30-35 years later, per the Department of Energy.

At that point, the panels can re-enter the production supply chain or simply become trash. And now, thanks to a new recycling development from SolarPanelRecycling.com, a much higher percentage of those panels is likely to be reused, Factor This reported.

The new recycling line, which is the first of its kind in the United States, boasts what SPR describes as "unprecedented efficiency" in separating the components of bifacial modules: a recovery rate of 99% or higher. This is significant, considering that bifacial modules are vastly more efficient than monofacial ones and are expected to make up over 70% of the world's solar market by 2033, per the International Energy Agency.

Historically, these bifacial modules have been difficult to recycle, SPR explained, leaving many components wasted in one enormous trash pile of otherwise usable materials. This new approach "epitomizes true recycling," they said, returning each separate material to its manufacturing supply chain.

"The future of solar recycling demands innovation. … Our investment in a dedicated bifacial recycling line is a proactive step to ensure that our recycling services are scalable and that we can maximize recovery, minimize waste and support the sustainability goals of the industry," CEO Brett Henderson said. "True solar recycling goes beyond shredding panels. It requires cleanly separated commodities that can re-enter the supply chain, creating real value and minimizing environmental impact. This new technology marks a major milestone for SPR and for the solar industry as a whole."

The company recycles over 100 million pounds of solar panels each year, with the hope of making this already clean energy source even more friendly to the planet.

"As the world embraces the shift towards renewable energy sources, it's imperative that we hold our industry to a higher standard than our oil and gas predecessors when it comes to environmental impact and recycling," Henderson said.

