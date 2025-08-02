Energy company unveils new service to address $450 million issue: 'Happening not a moment too soon'

What happens to solar panels once they're no longer useful? One leading energy company is turning that question into a major opportunity — and helping build a cleaner, more circular energy future in the process.

As reported by EnergySage, Qcells, a Korean solar manufacturer with two factories in Dalton, Georgia, has announced plans to launch EcoRecycle, a first-of-its-kind solar recycling facility based in Cartersville. The company will start by recycling up to 250 megawatts of used panels each year and aims to grow its recycling network across the United States.

With this move, Qcells becomes the first producer of crystalline silicon (C-Si) solar panels to handle the entire process — from manufacturing to recycling — within the country. Kelly Weger, the company's senior director of sustainability, called it a vital step: "Effectively managing solar waste is essential to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of the clean energy sector."

The move reflects a growing need. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, most solar panels last 25 to 30 years, and by 2030, retired panels could contain up to $450 million worth of recoverable raw materials. This is roughly the amount needed to produce 60 million new panels.

While most panels in use today were installed after 2017, early signs of panel retirements are emerging — and as EnergySage puts it, Qcells' move is "happening not a moment too soon."

Meanwhile, for households, solar technology continues to reduce both utility costs and planet-heating pollution. EnergySage, an independent platform for quotes from vetted solar installers, offers tools that clarify pricing, system options, and incentives.

Through the platform, the average user can access nearly $10,000 in savings through available rebates and tax credits. Its state-by-state solar map shows typical installation costs and incentives by region.

However, in switching to solar power, time may be a factor. Solar Builder and NPR both shared that the 30% solar tax credit is set to expire after 2025, with Congress voting to phase it out. To qualify for the credit, installations must be completed by January 1, 2026. This change could significantly affect savings.

Qcells' move reflects a broader shift toward full-cycle sustainability in solar, not just how panels are made and used, but what happens after retirement.

