This startup's ingenious service makes getting rooftop solar simple: 'Go solar without the investment'

Solar panels are an investment, but numerous homeowners can attest that installing them is one of the best things they have done for their wallets.

If you're thinking of getting your own, the process doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Palmetto's ingenious LightReach leasing plan lets you obtain solar with no money down.

What is Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan?

By signing up for a customized Palmetto LightReach leasing plan, you can "go solar without the investment" and won't have to do any guesswork for your solar panel installation.

The startup handles all the nitty-gritty details, including solar mapping and design, permitting and project management, and installation and maintenance.

Because Palmetto owns and monitors the system to proactively identify and solve potential problems, sometimes before you even realize something is amiss, you pay $0 for the panels and don't have to worry about maintenance costs either in the short term or down the road.

You're solely responsible for paying the low monthly rate for electricity that you lock in with Palmetto when you agree to your leasing plan.

Why are solar leasing plans important?

The average cost of solar panels is around $29,000. While federal incentives can lower the upfront price, it is still too steep for many people. (The incentives may also be on the way out, as they are proposed cuts in the "big, beautiful bill," per Reuters.)

While solar leasing plans such as Palmetto's LightReach are not eligible for the incentives, they require no money down, making the benefits of solar power accessible to more people.

According to Our World in Data, solar is the safest form of energy — in no small part because the panels that transform sunlight into electricity generate zero pollution connected to respiratory conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and millions of annual premature deaths.

Beyond contributing to cleaner, healthier air quality, solar leasing plans can help protect you from rising electricity costs and volatile pricing associated with polluting dirty fuels. You can lock in a stable, low monthly rate for around 25 years with Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan.

What if I'm interested in buying panels?

If you're interested in purchasing panels (which may translate to higher long-term savings), EnergySage makes it easy to connect with trusted installers and compare quotes.



Buying versus leasing solar panels comes with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages, and Palmetto can help you sort through the pros and cons before you decide one way or the other.



