Energy expert reveals which home upgrade could net homeowners six-figure savings: 'Free electricity for decades'

"Even without IRA credits, going solar is still a smart financial move."

Investing in solar panels can increase a home's value and save up to $100,000 in electricity costs over 25 years.

Of course, harnessing the free and sustainable power of the sun does include upfront costs, but EnergySage helps chart a course toward a cleaner and more affordable future.

It offers expert advice, access to installation estimates, and an easy way to compare quotes from different companies. This helps ensure the best and most affordable outcome based on an individual's specific needs.

A recent article by EnergySage breaks down all the potential costs for a new solar panel system, including details for each state's available incentives and the cost per watt.

Solar systems are booming, with an annual average growth rate of 26% over the last decade. Of all the solar capacity installed across the United States, more than 26% of it has been for residential use.

In 2024, over 28% of these installations were also paired with storage capacity, which is a significant increase from 12% the prior year.

A battery storage system can help keep the lights on during power outages, make it easy to charge an electric vehicle at home, and even help balance the electrical grid in exchange for cash.

EnergySage reported that while it typically costs around $29,000 to install solar panels, incentives usually lower that figure significantly.

After federal tax credits courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, an 11-kilowatt solar panel system is estimated to cost $20,552.

Plus, potential savings range from $31,000 to $100,000 on electricity bills over 25 years.

It's worth noting that the Trump administration has indicated a desire to roll back those green incentives, so it might be wise to take advantage of them while they're still available.

"Even without IRA credits, going solar is still a smart financial move," Emily Walker, director of content and insights at EnergySage, said. "In 2025, you're projected to save up to $100,000 over the lifetime of your solar panel system — and utility rates only continue to climb.

"Your solar energy system will typically pay for itself within seven to eight years, and then it generates free electricity for decades. Plus, you'll boost your home's value and shield yourself from those unpredictable utility rate hikes.

"Beyond your wallet, you'll make a real difference for the planet — something you can feel good about every day."

If you're interested in learning more about how much solar could cost you, check out EnergySage's map tool, which shows state-by-state information on incentives and average installation costs.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.