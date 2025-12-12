Frustrated homeowner searches for advice after kitchen designer shoots down remodeling dreams: 'I'm just sick to my stomach'

A homeowner in the middle of a kitchen renovation hit a roadblock in getting the induction stovetop of their dreams and sought advice online.

The homeowner posted on the r/kitchenremodel subreddit, sharing an image of their kitchen blueprint under a post titled, "Designer says I can't install an induction cooktop over a wall mount oven. Is this for real???"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A wall-mounted oven is built into the wall and countertop, unlike slide-in ranges, which fit between countertops and are simply plugged in. They offer a cleaner look with no gaps, which is what the OP wants. However, they also want the safety of an induction stovetop.

As the OP explained in a comment, "I already ordered all this stuff and I'm just sick to my stomach (again) to have to keep looking."

Commenters noted that the designer's misgivings are because heat from the oven can cause some induction ranges to malfunction. However, they noted that the desired layout was possible with some models.

It makes sense that this homeowner wants an induction stove, as it's an easy, affordable alternative to gas stoves and more modern than standard electric ranges. They cook food faster, are easier to clean, and are more cost-effective.

The OP isn't the only person to have trouble enjoying the perks of an induction oven. Renters often have to deal with gas or standard electric ranges. Thankfully, there are plug-in induction burners that can be as cheap as $50.

Homeowners ready and able to go for a new range could save up to $840 on a new induction stovetop if they qualify for a federal rebate program. These rebates won't be around forever, so if you want to take advantage, do so sooner rather than later.

The OP could always get one of these convenient induction burners, but other Redditors also had helpful solutions.

One person explained, "Not every model will allow you to do this — you have to find a model designed for this."

"What about moving the oven to a different cabinet. It [doesn't] need to be below the cook top," another suggested.

Another Redditor confirmed it can be done, saying, "Done this on multiple builds. You have to find the correct models so that it works, but they are out there."

