The government wants to give American homeowners $840 to replace their old stoves with high-tech upgrades — here's what you need to know

You can upgrade your old gas stove and save $840 when you switch to an induction stove. Thanks to government incentives, homeowners can take advantage of tax credits and rebates when they make eco-friendly updates to their homes.

Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves do not release any harmful pollutants into your kitchen, improving your home's indoor air quality. Induction stoves are also more energy-efficient and cook faster than gas stoves, saving you time and money in the kitchen.

However, upgrading to an induction stove sooner rather than later can save you even more money. Federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act are expiring by the end of 2025. As a result, if you switch to an induction stove before the year ends, you can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. To claim these government incentives, simply submit an IRS Form 5695 when filing your taxes.

If a kitchen renovation isn't in your budget or you rent, you can still add induction to your home and reap these benefits. Plug-in burners are an affordable solution that don't require any home renovation to install. Plus, plug-in burners are relatively cheap, starting at just $50, so they're also a great option for homeowners looking to try out induction before making the full switch.

By upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, like an induction stove, you not only reduce the total cost of your home's energy bills but also decrease your household's pollution output. This is a win-win for your wallet and the environment, saving you money while reducing your environmental impact.

TCD readers who have made the switch to induction ranges have shared their positive experiences.

"A portable induction cooktop is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality," wrote one reader from Oregon.

