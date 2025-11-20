Amateur cooks debate gas versus induction stoves after new homeowner considers upgrading: 'I've … spent the last three months going back and forth'

Buying a house is the ultimate moment, and one new homeowner wondered how to cap the experience: with a gas or induction stove?

The longtime gas adherent seemingly wanted to upgrade to induction, buying a portable burner to get acclimated to the technology. But they just couldn't come around, as they detailed in r/Cooking.

"Anyone switch to induction and wish they hadn't?" they asked. "Got a new home recently and I can install either. I've scoured the internet and spent the last three months going back and forth on what to do. I'm still stuck."

While some of the hundreds of commenters touted the unique qualities of gas, many also agreed that induction is the wave of the future. Its advantages include the quick boiling of water, easy cleanup, and no health risks from indoor air pollution.

"Nope. I'll never go back," one user wrote.

Induction stoves are also especially affordable since buyers can get up to $840 off via federal incentives. For those who want to try one before committing, plug-in burners start around $50 and extend up to full-scale ranges for around the same price as gas models. This goes for renters and anyone who doesn't want to renovate their kitchen, too. And since the electromagnetism that powers induction runs on electricity, you can also avoid gas combustion byproducts in your home.

Induction stoves and other clean-energy appliances also cut down the production of heat-trapping pollution, which is threatening all life on Earth by pushing temperatures to the extreme.

One commenter said: "We couldn't decide between induction and gas, bought a plug-in induction stove and used it for a few months, hated it, decided to go with induction anyway because we thought an expensive one would be better, and haven't looked back. No disadvantages, absolutely love it."

