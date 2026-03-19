5 sustainable living situations that are guaranteed to inspire

Sustainable living can be a lot more attainable than you think.

Sustainable living means different things to different people, and there's no right or wrong way to do it as long as sustainability is at the core of your actions. These five situations are all very different and also very cool.

1. A lovely sustainable conversion

Photo Credit: TikTok



A couple in New Zealand converted a little church and the surrounding grounds into a beautiful garden compound featuring native plants, helping them to feel like they're living with nature.

The old church features solar panels on the roof, and they have a vegetable garden that provides most of the veggies they eat year-round, saving a lot of money. On top of that, the fact that they surrounded themselves with plants native to the area offers support to wildlife as well.

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2. A tiny home compound

Photo Credit: Tiny House Giant Journey



Malissa and Chris Tack of Washington state turned an empty lot into a small community featuring three tiny homes and shared amenities like a fire pit and BBQ area, as well as a vegetable garden, allowing residents to grow their own veggies.

When the lot was first purchased, it had to be hooked up with water and power, but the couple has since turned to solar panels and rainwater collection to supplement the utilities. One of the homes is available for rent on Airbnb, so anyone can experience this lifestyle.



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3. Finding a 'gold mine' in paradise

Photo Credit: TikTok



An off-grid couple in Hawai'i stumbled upon an incredible find while clearing part of their property. The couple found loads of vanilla vines that could be worth a lot of money, which they called a "gold mine." But rather than taking that vanilla vine and trying to make a buck, they traded it for a truckload of other plants they'd plant on their property.

The video narrator goes on to explain that trading has become one of her favorite parts of off-grid life, allowing her to exchange plants, stories, and energy instead of money.



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4. The simplicity of off-grid living

Photo Credit: TikTok



This TikToker traded big city living for a yurt in the country in a close-knit rural community, and couldn't be happier. She has an outdoor kitchen where she cooks and heats water for dishes, and she spends most of her time outside with her dog.

She and the others pay rent to live on the land — much less than she ever paid in the city — and she gets to experience the peace and tranquility of nature every day.



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5. Long-term solar success story

Photo Credit: Reddit



A Vermont cabin owner's solar setup is proof of solar power's resilience, even in climates that experience harsh, snowy winters. The owner shared a picture on Reddit showing their solar setup and explained that they built the cabin in 1987, when they paid just $400 for their first solar panel and added a second panel a year later.

Those solar panels have powered the off-grid getaway ever since and still produce energy today.



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