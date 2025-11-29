Off-gridder shares photo of the DIY solar setup that powered his cabin for nearly four decades: 'I built this cabin in 1987'

Solar power is the gift that keeps on giving. Just ask one Vermont cabin owner who kept their off-grid retreat running for 38 years with the same solar panels he installed in 1987.

The original poster shared his impressive DIY solar journey in the r/SolarDIY community, showing how an early investment in renewable energy continues paying off decades later.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained that, "When I built this cabin in 1987 I paid $400 for one Arco Solar 50 watt panel. A year or so later I added a second one. They are the 2 panels (looks like one but it is two)."

The panels still generate power today, which goes to show you how going solar offers one of the best ways to save money and protect yourself against rising energy costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get in the game, bringing you up to speed and connecting you with trusted partners.





Per the OP, the cabin runs mostly on 12 volts, but he recently added an inverter to power a microwave, power tools, and a reverse osmosis water filter. He also maintains two separate systems for redundancy, combining the best of old and new technology.

This decades-long success story highlights how solar technology delivers reliable, long-term value. The cabin operates completely off-grid in challenging conditions, proving renewable energy still works even in wooded locations that receive heavy snow.

In even better news, solar technology has become far more affordable since 1987. One commenter noted paying $8 per watt back then, compared to just 51 cents per watt this year.

If you're thinking of going solar, TCD's Solar Explorer simplifies the process with a smooth experience. You could even save up to $10,000 on installation costs via competitive bids from local installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

The platform also offers $0-down subscription options for those working on a budget — and programs like Palmetto's LightReach leasing options can slash your utility rates by up to 20%.

Pairing your solar setup with an efficient heat pump or upgraded HVAC system can drive your utility costs even lower. Our HVAC Explorer can help you find just the right fit for your home and budget, cutting your heating and cooling costs by up to 50%.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.