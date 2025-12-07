Off-gridders share video after transforming old church into stunning compound: 'We're trying to build around nature'

Living off-grid may sound like a pipe dream, but some people are making it happen.

Solar panel company GridFree (@gridfreestore) highlighted a New Zealand couple named Jason and Marcia in a recent video. They converted a church that they called "ugly" into a little compound with a beautiful garden.

"We're trying to build around nature," they explained in the video. Throughout the video, you can see the solar panels they've installed to make their off-grid dreams come true.

Jason and Marcia's home features a garden with all sorts of native species, designed to help support the native wildlife. They've added things like pavers and old coal wagons that they've salvaged. They have a vegetable garden too, where they get enough produce to make bougie meals, according to Marcia.

According to Utopia, living off-grid can give you freedom, help you connect with nature, and ultimately help you save money. However, they do warn of high startup costs and isolation, which keep some people from trying the lifestyle. Greenmatch notes that living off-grid can also help you lower your carbon impact quite a lot, if this is something that matters to you. Lots of people have done it, while others prefer to make major eco upgrades, even while staying connected to the grid.

One thing you can do is install solar panels. As the video scans Jason and Marcia's little compound, you can see that solar panels are the power behind all of this. Whether you're trying to go off-grid or not, panels are the ultimate hack when it comes to your home's energy. They can take your energy costs down to nearly $0.

If you're interested, you can check out TCD's Solar Explorer, where you'll connect with vetted solar installers by getting bids. You can also sign up for a $0 down subscription program that can cut your utility rates by up to 20%, through programs like Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing option.

Other Redditors seemed excited about the video.

"Thank you for sharing," one said.

"I'm so jealous, living off grid, in nature, amazing lifestyle and so healthy," another shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.