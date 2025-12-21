Off-gridder explains how they made dream come true without buying land: 'Sometimes it's not about saving up enough money'

"This is the coolest thing ever."

A TikTok video is showing viewers a refreshing path to off-grid living — one that doesn't require buying property or going it alone.

In the video, river (@a.river.dreaming) walks through her everyday setup on a rural compound, where she lives in a cozy yurt, cooks in an outdoor kitchen, and shares the land with her dog and a close-knit community.

She explains that she spent a decade living in a major city before realizing she could build a simpler, more sustainable life in a place where she already felt connected.

"I pay rent here, but I only pay $500 a month, which is cheaper than I paid for rent anywhere in my entire life," she says in the video. That lower cost of living allowed her to finally "live within [her] means" and pay off roughly $15,000 in credit card debt.

Crucially, none of it required owning land. Instead, she joined a friend's family community after years of volunteering on the farm, expecting nothing in return.

When she later went through a divorce, she was invited to move out and build a life there. "Sometimes it's not about saving up enough money to buy the land," she explained. "Sometimes it's about figuring out who already has … acres, and connecting with them."

Her story highlights a growing trend: people finding stability, affordability, and purpose through communal or shared-land living.

Off-grid setups typically use less resources and consume far less energy than conventional housing — helping support a cooler, cleaner future.

Her experience is part of a wider trend of people finding creative ways to live simply and sustainably.

One artist on a remote Caribbean island has shared how they rely on rainwater stored in large cisterns to stay resilient through long dry seasons, while a couple living in a converted school bus have shown how an efficient mini-split system helps them stay comfortable using far less power. These examples highlight how many people are rethinking what's possible outside traditional housing.

Commenters were all in.

"This is the coolest thing ever," one person wrote.

"I'm doing the same thing … I would be on the streets if I didn't live here," another TikTok user shared.

One commenter summed up the spirit of the clip simply: "It's the best ever!!"

