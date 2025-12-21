  • Home Home

Off-gridder explains how they made dream come true without buying land: 'Sometimes it's not about saving up enough money'

"This is the coolest thing ever."

by Mariah Botkin
One TikToker is showing a refreshing path to off-grid living — one that doesn't require buying property or going it alone.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok video is showing viewers a refreshing path to off-grid living — one that doesn't require buying property or going it alone.

In the video, river (@a.river.dreaming) walks through her everyday setup on a rural compound, where she lives in a cozy yurt, cooks in an outdoor kitchen, and shares the land with her dog and a close-knit community. 

@a.river.dreaming How I moved off grid without owning my own land ✨ community ✨ #offgridliving #yurtlife #slowliving ♬ original sound - river

She explains that she spent a decade living in a major city before realizing she could build a simpler, more sustainable life in a place where she already felt connected. 

"I pay rent here, but I only pay $500 a month, which is cheaper than I paid for rent anywhere in my entire life," she says in the video. That lower cost of living allowed her to finally "live within [her] means" and pay off roughly $15,000 in credit card debt.

Crucially, none of it required owning land. Instead, she joined a friend's family community after years of volunteering on the farm, expecting nothing in return.

When she later went through a divorce, she was invited to move out and build a life there. "Sometimes it's not about saving up enough money to buy the land," she explained. "Sometimes it's about figuring out who already has … acres, and connecting with them."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Her story highlights a growing trend: people finding stability, affordability, and purpose through communal or shared-land living. 

Off-grid setups typically use less resources and consume far less energy than conventional housing — helping support a cooler, cleaner future. 

Her experience is part of a wider trend of people finding creative ways to live simply and sustainably. 

One artist on a remote Caribbean island has shared how they rely on rainwater stored in large cisterns to stay resilient through long dry seasons, while a couple living in a converted school bus have shown how an efficient mini-split system helps them stay comfortable using far less power. These examples highlight how many people are rethinking what's possible outside traditional housing.

If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

In the city 🏙️

In the mountains 🏞️

On the beach 🏖️

In the desert 🏜️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Commenters were all in.

"This is the coolest thing ever," one person wrote.

"I'm doing the same thing … I would be on the streets if I didn't live here," another TikTok user shared. 

One commenter summed up the spirit of the clip simply: "It's the best ever!!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x