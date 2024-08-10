Read this before upgrading your kitchen to save money on a stove — courtesy of the government

The IRA, a landmark piece of legislation signed into law in August 2022, has allocated nearly $400 billion to support the transition to cleaner energy.

Thinking about upgrading your kitchen? If you're like many homeowners, the cost of new appliances might be holding you back. However, under the Inflation Reduction Act, there are new rebates and tax credits available that make investing in energy-efficient appliances much more affordable.

The scoop

Here's how it works: The IRA, a landmark piece of legislation signed into law in August 2022, has allocated nearly $400 billion to support the transition to cleaner energy. A significant portion of this funding — $8.8 billion, to be exact — is dedicated to home energy rebates, including for kitchen appliances.

As of July 2024, rebates are rolling out in several states, with more to follow soon. These incentives are designed to make it easier and more cost-effective to upgrade to energy-efficient electric appliances like induction cooktops, energy-saving refrigerators, and efficient dishwashers.

The nonprofit Rewiring America offers free tools to help homeowners and renters determine which incentives are available to them, calculate potential savings, and find trusted contractors to carry out the upgrades. This tool simplifies the process of making these improvements, ensuring you don't miss out on the financial benefits.

How it's working

First and foremost, these incentives can save you a substantial amount of money. With up to $8,000 in rebates available, the cost of upgrading to energy-efficient appliances is much more manageable. Over time, these upgrades can also lower your utility bills since energy-efficient appliances use less power.

But the benefits go beyond just your wallet. By switching to electric appliances, you're also contributing to a cleaner future. Traditional gas-powered stoves, for example, release harmful pollutants into your home and the environment.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By opting for an induction cooktop, you eliminate that pollution source, leading to healthier indoor air. Additionally, using energy-efficient appliances reduces the strain on power plants, which means they burn fewer harmful chemicals and produce less pollution.

Electrifying your home is one of the best ways to help the environment and save money. With these incentives, the switch is easier and cheaper than ever.

What people are saying

Reactions to these incentives have been overwhelmingly positive. Homeowners are excited about the potential savings and the opportunity to upgrade their homes without breaking the bank.

"People are deploying capital because of the IRA. If you talk to anyone in the finance world, where people are seeing uptake in capital formation is in the clean sectors," said John Podesta, who implemented the IRA. "And there's no question that the bill itself has spurred this."

As these rebates continue to roll out across the country, expect to see more homeowners sharing their success stories. By implementing simple changes like switching to energy-efficient appliances, insulating homes, and utilizing natural light, we can significantly cut down on the amount of pollution that comes from our homes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.