You can snag $14,000 for home upgrades this summer courtesy of this government program — here's how

The best part? You don't have to figure it out alone.

Ready to give your home a power-up? The Inflation Reduction Act might just shock you with up to $14,000 in rebates.

What is the Inflation Reduction Act?

The Inflation Reduction Act is a landmark piece of legislation that offers a range of incentives to encourage Americans to transition to more energy-efficient, electric home appliances. Among the many benefits are rebates that could add up to a staggering $14,000, helping homeowners upgrade their heating, cooling, and other household systems with eco-friendly options.

Why is the IRA important?

This act isn't just about saving money — though with $14,000 on the table, that's a big part of it.

It's also about safeguarding your health and the environment. Traditional gas appliances such as stoves and water heaters contribute significantly to indoor air pollution, which has been linked to asthma and even cancer.

By electrifying your home and car, you can reduce your exposure to harmful pollutants, lower your energy bills, and contribute to a cleaner planet. According to Rewiring America, a nonprofit dedicated to electrification, spreading out these upgrades over a few years can maximize your savings, as annual limits on tax credits might allow you to get more bang for your buck.

How the Inflation Reduction Act helps with home upgrades

Electrifying your home doesn't have to be a daunting task. Thanks to the IRA, you can access rebates and tax credits that make the switch to electric appliances more affordable. This includes heat pump upgrades, weatherization improvements, and even new windows.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The best part? You don't have to figure it out alone. Rewiring America offers free tools to help homeowners and renters navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading their homes far cheaper and easier.

By making these changes, you're not just investing in your home — you're investing in a healthier, more sustainable future for your family and your community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.