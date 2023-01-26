Layers, sealed windows, and nighttime temperatures — how to stay warm this winter without overspending on heating

Baby, it’s cold outside.

But fending off the chill of winter weather doesn’t mean you have to crank up the heat to stay warm.

In fact, staying warm during the winter months can be easy on the environment and even easier on your bank account. These tips can help.

Dress in layers It’s almost a no-brainer, but when it’s cold outside, you’re going to want to dress warmer. Whether at home, the office, or out and about, the more layers you wear, the easier it is to modulate your temperature. Opt for breathable base layers so you don’t trap heat in, and layer up the flannels, cardigans, and jackets. Insulate your home If your home isn’t well insulated, it will quickly lose the heat you’re paying good money for. Making sure attics and walls are properly insulated will reduce heat loss. Insulate your floors, too, by placing rugs on colder floors such as tile. Not only will it keep your toes toastier, but it will tamp down the cold temperatures coming off of the flooring. Address cracks and gaps Simple weatherstripping and caulking efforts around doorways and windows can help to keep your home warmer. In colder climates, storm windows can also reduce heat loss. Keep temperatures cooler than you think they should Fun fact: we sleep better in cooler temperatures. So you can drop the thermostat right before bed. Just like you layer your clothing, layer your bedding so you can adjust your comfort as needed. During the day, see how well you do with layers and try to keep the thermostat below 67 degrees — although you may find you’re OK in even lower temperatures. Use incidental heat Craving fresh-baked banana bread or roast vegetables? While it’s short-lived, cooking can bring some warmth to your kitchen and the adjacent rooms. (That said, never use your oven as an actual way to heat your home, as it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.)

