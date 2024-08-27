You could be eligible for a staggering $14,000 in home energy upgrades under this policy — here's why millions have already taken advantage

Think of it as a home makeover that pays you back.

Looking to save some serious cash while making your home more eco-friendly? Uncle Sam might have a sweet deal for you. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, families could snag up to $14,000 in rebates for energy-efficient home upgrades.

The scoop

The government is offering major incentives for homeowners to go green.

These rebates cover a range of Energy Star-certified products, from heat pumps and water heaters to weatherization upgrades like attic insulation and new windows. Even eco-friendly appliances like washers, dryers, and stoves could qualify.

As Energy Star points out, "Because of annual limits on the tax credit amounts, it may be prudent to spread the improvements over a few years."

How it's helping

This program helps both your wallet and the planet.

By swapping out old, inefficient appliances for electric, energy-saving models, you'll see lower utility bills month after month. Plus, you'll be creating a healthier home environment by reducing indoor air pollution that has been linked to health issues like asthma from gas-burning appliances.

Think of it as a home makeover that pays you back. While the upfront costs might seem daunting, these upgrades will save you thousands in the long run.

And the best part? You don't have to do everything at once. Start with the changes that make the most sense for your home and budget.

Electrifying your home is one of the smartest moves you can make for your finances and the environment. By switching to efficient electric appliances and improving your home's energy performance, you're not just cutting costs — you're also significantly reducing your carbon footprint.

How to start

Ready to get started but not sure where to begin? Rewiring America can help.

The non-profit offers free tools to help you navigate available tax incentives, find reliable contractors, and make upgrading your home much more affordable. Its savings calculator can help you discover which incentives to tackle first, whether you're a homeowner or renter.

By implementing these simple changes, you're joining millions of Americans in building a cleaner, cooler future. Start exploring your options today and see how much you could save, both now and in the years to come.

