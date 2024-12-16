Expert gardener shares brilliant hack for unlimited free supply of fresh greens: 'Fantastic'

Regrowing food from the grocery store is an exciting way to reduce your food waste, save money, and get some bonus produce. One at-home gardening expert showed their TikTok followers how to regrow bok choy.

The scoop

Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) helps folks grow food at home in everything from large backyard plots to small container gardens. In one clip, they show you how to turn a humble stir-fry ingredient into a nearly endless supply of greens.

To propagate your bok choy, start by cutting off the base of your greens. Make sure you put the leaves of the plant to good use in a recipe. Next, place the base of the bok choy in a small container of water, leaving the top uncovered so that new leaves can grow.

Put the plant in a sunny spot; after a few days, you should see some new growth. Both leaves and roots should eventually appear. Once you have robust roots, you can transfer the bok choy to a planter with some fresh dirt and compost. Your vegetable will continue to grow, and the new shoots can be used again in your favorite dish.

How it's working

Growing your own food is an excellent way to contribute to your eco-friendly lifestyle. If you have access to a yard, you can save hundreds on produce during the growing season. An investment of $70 can yield $600 of produce a year, which will taste better because you grew it yourself.

Gardening is also a healthy pastime. Data shows that spending time in the garden and in nature can positively impact your mental health and reduce stress. Additionally, those who grow their own food often have diets that are higher in fiber.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If you have a smaller space, bok choy isn't the only thing you can grow in a container. Certain species of carrots can be grown in a shallow planter, and some sprouts need only a jar.

What people are saying

Simon's followers were excited to try this technique.

One person simply exclaimed, "Fantastic!"

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another commenter wrote, "I'm gonna try this."

A home gardener added, "I am growing them from seeds outside. But this. Is another way. Thanks."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.