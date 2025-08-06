Ready to remodel your kitchen? You can still snag massive federal incentives to upgrade if you act soon

Whether you're a seasoned home chef or an avid DIYer, making kitchen upgrades is one of the best ways to improve your quality of life — and save money in the long run. And for any homeowners who have been looking for a reason to upgrade, a number of federal tax incentives are currently available to help save even more on the price of your project.

Specifically, homeowners who upgrade to an induction stovetop can unlock major incentives, including hundreds or even thousands of dollars in rebates.

As the U.S. Department of Energy explains on its website, a new induction stovetop will be eligible for incentives in the form of either a tax credit or a rebate. In the case of the former, the qualified project amount is subtracted from federal taxes for a larger tax return or lower amount owed. In the case of the latter, you can receive rebates up to $840 via the Inflation Reduction Act.

It's important to note that the recent "Big Beautiful Bill" legislation will eliminate many of these IRA tax credits by the end of 2025, meaning that acting sooner rather than later could mean a difference of thousands of dollars. However, some clean appliance rebates will still remain in 2026 and beyond, and different localities offer different rebate programs.

And if you're not yet a homeowner but want to take advantage of the other cost and health benefits that induction burners offer, a plug-in induction burner is an excellent option and generally starts around $50.

Induction range upgrades also massively cut down on energy bills over time for both homeowners and renters. This is because these innovative ranges — which use electromagnetic induction to transmit heat directly between an embedded coil and magnetic cookware — are nearly 300% more efficient than gas stoves and 10% more efficient even than smooth-top electric ranges, per the DOE.

Induction ranges are also much safer and healthier to use. Since they don't burn gas, they don't emit the harmful indoor air pollutants that gas stoves do. These compounds have been linked with respiratory illness, asthma, and even certain cancers, per the National Institutes of Health. Finally, since induction ranges remain relatively cool to the touch, they are generally seen as much more child- and pet-safe.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started







