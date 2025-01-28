Experts reveal how one kitchen appliance is changing the way people cook: 'With this technology, you can literally dial in your preferred perfection'

"You can lay down a fillet of salmon, a New York steak, or a chicken breast and set a time and temperature and walk away."

While cooking requires a certain level of intuitiveness, you don't have to rely on just that to cook well on induction stovetops. An exclusive Forbes interview with chef and co-founder of ChefSteps, Grant Crilly, reveals why you may need an induction stovetop for your next kitchen upgrade.

"Have you ever wanted fluffy eggs? Crispy eggs? Smooth eggs? Or something in between? Have you ever had trouble doing those things because you couldn't quite dial it in?" Crilly asked.

He continued, describing the advanced technology of Breville's new consumer induction stovetop, Control Freak Home: "With this technology, you can literally dial in your preferred perfection. … You can lay down a fillet of salmon, a New York steak, or a chicken breast and set a time and temperature and walk away."

Induction stovetops provide precisely targeted heat directly to the compatible pot or pan (e.g., cast iron, enameled steel, or induction-stove-approved stainless steel). Below the cooktop surface, electricity runs through a coil of copper wire, creating a magnetic field that excites the metals in the cookware above. These electric currents are extremely efficient at heating just the pot or pan — and not the air surrounding the cookware, according to Rewiring America.

"Cooking is often a messy process, and there are so many variables at times," Crilly told Forbes. However, a good induction stove system could eliminate a lot of those variables. With induction stovetops, you could even boil water in under 30 seconds.

On a Reddit post under the r/Cooking subreddit, one Redditor asked if anyone had ever regretted making the switch to an induction stovetop. One Reddit user commented: "I got mine for environmental reasons. … I can get my cast-iron pan hot enough to sear steak in about 15 seconds. That took me 5 minutes previously."

Beyond faster heating times, induction stoves do not emit any toxic fumes like methane, nitrogen oxides, or benzene that linger in the air after using gas stoves. These air pollutants are harmful to human health and contribute to our planet's rising temperatures.

As induction stovetops are more efficient, you use less energy and time to cook than on traditional gas stovetops, saving you money on energy bills.

Additionally, a government incentive for energy-efficient induction ranges could save you up to $840 on your new induction stove. However, President Donald Trump has said he wants to do away with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives, so you may want to act fast to earn the savings.

One commenter replied to the Reddit post: "15 seconds?? I know that induction is ridiculously fast but wow. Yup. Definitely getting one when I'll buy my own apartment!"

"I absolutely love it and would highly recommend it - super powerful, responsive and easy to clean and my one has timers which are great for things with a fixed cooking time," another Reddit user shared.

