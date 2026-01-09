Home cook considers major kitchen upgrade after spotting super-high-tech kitchen appliance in Ikea catalog: 'Anyone have … experience with these?'

"There's no reason these cannot be excellent stoves."

A homeowner turned to Reddit for advice on induction stoves after spotting two models at Ikea that they were considering for a kitchen upgrade.

They asked for help on the r/InductionCooking subreddit, wondering which model could best suit their needs.

"Anyone have any experience with these?" the homeowner wrote. "Any recommendations?"

The original poster already took the recommendation of many experts by deciding to get an induction cooktop. Instead of burning gas and creating toxic fumes, these cooktops use an electromagnetic current to generate heat within the cookware.

By transferring all heat directly to the cookware, induction stoves are more efficient than gas stoves, allowing them to boil water faster and maintain more consistent temperatures. They're also much safer, both because of the lack of fumes and because the cooktop stays cooler to the touch.

Maybe best of all, in some states, incentives can help you save up to $840 on the purchase of new induction stoves. Even if buying a whole stove isn't in your plans, plug-in induction burners can fit into just about any space and any budget, starting at just $50.

Any of these could have been the reason this homeowner was looking to switch to an induction stove and wanted advice from Reddit.

"The good news is that there is no real mystery in induction," one commenter wrote. "The technology to make good induction hobs is widespread. There's no reason these cannot be excellent stoves."

Switching from gas to induction can also be just one important step in electrifying your home and lowering your reliance on fossil fuels.

Installing solar panels can be another major step in that direction and bring your energy costs way down, sometimes all the way to $0. The Cool Down recently launched the Solar Explorer as a hub to aid your solar journey and connect with our trusted partners who can save you up to $10,000 on installations.

