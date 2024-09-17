Millions of Americans can now get this hot new cooking appliance for basically free — courtesy of the US government

Rebates for induction stoves are available or will soon be available if you're looking to make the switch.

Gas stovetops are out, and induction stovetops are in. And Americans have the opportunity to get new induction stoves at a major discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Depending on your state, rebates for induction stoves are available or will soon be available if you're looking to make the switch. Four states now have access to IRA benefits. New York is offering up to $2,000 for stoves, and New Mexico is offering $840.

The average cost of an induction stovetop is $2,231, according to estimates by Carbon Switch. Thanks to the IRA rebate, however, homeowners can save more than a third of the total price when purchasing a qualifying electric stove.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a way to incentivize homeowners into making eco-friendly, money-saving changes to their homes. Before making any purchases, homeowners can fill out a short questionnaire to learn how much they're eligible for. For additional information on tax incentives relating to induction stoves, homeowners can get help from Rewiring America.

Induction stoves are healthier and easier to clean than conventional gas stovetops. Columbia University found that having an induction stove instead of a gas stove reduces the presence of nitrogen dioxide — a known health hazard — by more than 50%.

As a result, by switching to an induction stove, you not only keep asthma-causing gases out of your home but also save time when cooking and cleaning.

Portable induction burners are a cost-effective solution for avoiding the health risks associated with gas stoves. Affordable brands, such as Duxtop, offer homeowners the opportunity to make the switch without breaking the bank.

After switching to an induction stovetop, you can also significantly reduce your energy bill and decrease your environmental impact. By moving away from kitchen appliances that rely on dirty energy sources, you help reduce the amount of harmful pollutants entering the atmosphere.

