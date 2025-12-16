Interior designer shares which little-known kitchen tech left her speechless: 'I'm astonished'

"It's a bit faster, it's a lot easier to clean, which is a huge thing for me."

Do you have any unpopular opinions in your field?

Kalia (@kalia_interior_design), an interior design student, took to Instagram to share her take on gas versus induction stoves.

"Unpopular design opinion," she announced. "I prefer induction."

"It's a bit faster; it's a lot easier to clean, which is a huge thing for me," she explained. "I cook on my parents' … and I'm astonished at how quick things go."

It's true — induction stoves have many advantages. They use electricity instead of gas, which is better for your home's air quality. They also create heat directly within your pots and pans using a magnetic field, which means faster cooking and a lower risk of burns.

Plus, all that extra efficiency can translate to savings on your energy bill. The downside is that fully installing an induction model can be expensive, depending on the house. Yet there is an $840 federal incentive on the table to make the switch.

Plenty of plug-in induction cooktops are also available as a more affordable and renter-friendly way to benefit from the technology.

While the type of stove you own can upgrade your kitchen, the rest of your house is another story. The best way to lower your overall energy costs is to use solar power, whether through rooftop panels or a community utility.

If you're interested in what you could gain from solar, head to TCD's Solar Explorer to check out installers and learn some money-saving tricks (worth up to $10,000). The Solar Explorer also includes $0-down leasing options, such as Palmetto's LightReach program. For more guidance in the solar market, head to EnergySage.

Rethinking where your electricity comes from at the source is a powerful step. You can do the same with your heating and cooling, thanks to the innovative heat pump systems now available. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to learn which system could help you cut your temperature-control costs in half.

