Hank Green issues 'unscripted' warning about common household appliance: 'What century is this?!'

Social media superstar and generally fun guy Hank Green recently went on an entertaining, unscripted rant about stoves — particularly the inconveniences and dangers associated with gas ranges.

"Chances are there are three pipes connected to your house. There's the one that brings you water. That one's important. The one that takes the water away. We also want that," Green said. "And the one that brings you methane! What century is this?!"

Green proceeded to talk about how senseless it was to have such a dated device and encouraged people to advocate for upgraded infrastructure when their neighborhood gas lines were under review for replacement. He also encouraged homeowners to consider how "dirty" gas stoves make indoor environments and proceeded to sing the praises of inductive stoves.

These stoves create heat through a magnetic field. According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, induction is about 90% efficient in transferring heat to food, while gas is closer to 40%. Because of that, gas stoves can heat up your home quickly — in the summer, that could mean more money spent on cooling your indoor space.

Green went over lots of the other good reasons to turn off the gas. For one, air quality takes a nosedive when a gas stove is running. It's so bad that it has been linked to asthma in children and can make it worse in adults. Then there are the environmental benefits.

"One of the most important things you can do as a person who is about climate change is take the little thing out of your brain that says gas stoves are the best kind of stoves," Green said, pointing out that induction stoves are generally safer because a magnetic pan needs to make contact with the range in order to generate heat.

Other benefits to induction stoves include improved cooking quality and reduced cooking times, as they heat pans evenly and more quickly than gas ranges.

You may qualify for a 30% discount, too, under the Inflation Reduction Act. However, that funding may disappear with an act of Congress, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to roll back the IRA. Because of that, it may be worth upgrading sooner rather than later.

YouTube commenters were on board with Green's message about switching away from gas.

"My favourite thing about having an induction stove is when I spill stuff I can clean it up right then and there with a damp cloth," one person said. "I don't have to turn off the fire or wait for anything."

"I work in natural gas as a rig welder," another wrote. "I do believe we should all move away from natural gas. Realistically, if we all stopped using it right now I would still have work for the rest of my life and more, simply just from retiring old gas lines."

