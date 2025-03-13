Appliance expert showcases performance of high-tech stovetop in head-to-head test: 'In a matter of seconds, we're already boiling'

"An ongoing debate among home cooks is whether gas or induction stoves are better."

An ongoing debate among home cooks is whether gas or induction stoves are better. One expert chef put both stoves to the test to determine which performs better.

In a YouTube video posted by Don's Appliances (@Donsappliances), Chef Anthony compared the time it takes an induction stove and a gas stove to boil a cup of water.

In his side-by-side comparison, you can see the steam beginning to climb the walls of the pot on the induction stove at 13 seconds, and the water comes to a vigorous boil at 45 seconds. Meanwhile, the pot on the gas stove still looks untouched by the heat.

In another head-to-head experiment, YouTube creator Feli from Germany discovered that a gas stove's quickest time to boil half a liter of water (about two cups) was three minutes and 30 seconds.

"In a matter of seconds, we're already boiling, and, again, I can put my hand right here. It's cool to the touch," Chef Anthony said as he placed his hand right near the base of the heated pot.

Induction stovetops are not just an aesthetic kitchen trend; they are highly efficient and outperform dated gas stoves, as Chef Anthony demonstrated in this video.

Induction stoves are more efficient than gas stoves because the electromagnetic technology below the induction surface focuses on heating the pot or pan itself rather than the air around the gas flame. About half a gas stove's flame heat is lost to the room, according to The Associated Press.

Quicker cooking times on efficient induction stoves can yield lower energy bills while cutting down on pollution from operating gas stoves. Gas stoves release several harmful emissions, including methane, a heat-trapping gas contributing to rising global temperatures. Gas stoves also release nitrogen dioxide, which has negative effects on respiratory health, and benzene, a cancer-linked compound.

Switching to an induction stove, such as a Copper range, can keep your family safe from the harmful effects of gas stoves while saving you money on energy bills. Plus, Copper's induction stove is "the world's first energy storage-equipped induction range," according to the company, meaning you can operate your stove during power outages.

You may be eligible for 30% off an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, but that discount may not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has consistently talked about eliminating it. Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, however.

Ultimately, taking advantage of the possible savings now could mean the difference between shelling out thousands more dollars for your new kitchen appliances. You can use a handy free tool from the nonprofit Rewiring America to calculate your IRA savings potential.

