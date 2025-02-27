Head-to-head test debunks common myth about next-gen stovetops: 'We have a winner'

This race between an induction cooktop and a gas stove ended up being more like Usain Bolt vs. a tortoise.

YouTube creator Feli from Germany (@FelifromGermany) put her parents' German induction stove up against her home gas stove in a battle to bring water to a boil. Feli was prompted to do the testing after commenters on a video about German kitchens insisted gas was faster, which the creator said "isn't really my experience."

Feli experiments with the induction stove's speed on a half-liter of cold tap water on its highest setting. One minute and 19 seconds later, we had a boil. On the gas stove, Feli used two types of pots just to be sure.

"We have a winner," Feli announced, allowing for some suspense. The gas stove's best time was a dawdling three minutes and 30 seconds, leaving the induction stove as the clear winner.

As it turns out, the induction stove's landslide victory is actually the norm. Since induction cooktops have electromagnetic technology, they save precious time and heat energy. As a result, 85-90% of heat energy is used for cooking, as opposed to just 65-70% for gas stoves, per Cookery Space. That can save home cooks money on the back end, as well as time in the moment.

Another advantage for induction stoves is avoiding the perils of gas stoves, which can leak carcinogens. One of those, benzene, is linked to childhood asthma.

For consumers looking to upgrade to induction, the time might be now to explore brands like Copper's offerings. Buyers can get 30% off in rebates, but given President Donald Trump's statements about loving gas stoves, there is legitimate concern Trump will look to eliminate those savings. That would, however, require an act of Congress.

Commenters on Feli's video backed its conclusions.

One recent convert wrote: "The replacement was a simple swap out. The induction performance was BETTER than we were hoping for from a gas 'top. Super quick to heat up, as you demonstrated."

A commenter with both a gas and induction stove wrote, "The induction wins for speed hands down."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.