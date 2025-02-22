The government will give you $2,000 to upgrade your outdated stove — cash in while the tax credits last

If you're still using a gas stove, it's time for an upgrade. Luckily, there are rebates available for some of the best options out there.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get a 30% tax credit toward an induction stove. These cook better than gas stoves and don't fill a home with harmful pollution. There have even been loads of instances where gas stoves were significant fire risks. Meanwhile, chefs love how evenly and quickly induction can cook compared to the alternatives.

With induction, the pan itself becomes the source of the heat, rather than relying on an element on the stove to transfer heat to the pan first. This is made possible by producing a rapidly moving electromagnetic field in the stovetop, which activates ferrous molecules in the pan.

The end result is a reliable cooking experience and a clean, cool stovetop. You also end up saving a bit of money on utility bills as induction is able to transfer up to 90% of its heat energy into food, while gas is only 40% efficient.

Copper is a great brand in the induction stove space. One of its latest models, the Charlie, has a battery built into it. This allows for it to be plugged in anywhere without needing electrical upgrades to the home. It's also smart enough to charge when renewable energy is available through the electric utility. Even in an outage, the battery holds enough charge for up to five meals.

The incentives available through the IRA may not be around forever, though. An act of Congress could take them away with little notice. Take the Azurite Blue Charlie induction range as an example. Its price tag sits at $6,899. With the tax credit, it costs only $4,829 — over $2,000 in savings. Jump on these rebates now before they run out.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.