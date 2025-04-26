Want to transform your cooking without a kitchen-gutting remodel? This next-gen appliance makes it possible

The appliance can be plugged into a regular outlet without costly electrical wiring modifications.

Appliance company Copper is introducing Charlie, the world's first battery-equipped induction oven.

The scoop

Charlie features a built-in battery that stores energy and provides power to the stove and oven. The appliance can be plugged into a regular outlet without costly electrical wiring modifications.

This battery can also charge intelligently when renewable energy is available. Even if the grid goes down, the appliance will have enough power to cook three to five meals.

Induction stovetops and ovens are known for their energy efficiency, temperature control, and safety, as well as being easy to clean. They are an excellent way to make your home more environmentally friendly, as is making your home a smart home and weatherizing.

How it's helping

Since induction hobs and electric ovens do not rely on burning gas, they do not release harmful pollutants like methane or benzene, so they can help improve air quality in your home.

A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology found that children living in a home with a gas stove are 42% more likely to develop asthma.

Meanwhile, research shared in the Environmental Science and Technology journal from Stanford University examined 53 gas stoves and discovered that even when the stoves were turned off, more than three-quarters of them leaked methane.

In another study, Stanford found that benzene, which is a known cause of blood cancers, is released from gas stoves — 10 to 50 times more than from electric stoves.

Since induction cooktops do not release benzene or methane, the air quality in homes that use them is much better — and they cook food and boil water just as fast as, if not faster than, a gas hob.

With the long-term energy bill savings and tax rebates of up to 30% available from the Inflation Reduction Act, induction ovens like the Charlie can pay for themselves over time.

If you are interested in taking advantage of tax rebates, you may want to act sooner rather than later. Though the Trump administration's threats to make major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, its future remains uncertain.

Even if you are renting or if replacing your current stovetop and oven is not in your budget, you can bring induction into your life easily and affordably. Plug-in induction burners are an excellent, relatively inexpensive option.

What everyone's saying

Charlie is getting rave reviews.

In an article featured in Wirecutter from the New York Times, Rachel Wharton put the appliance through its paces and said, "This range is nice to cook on, well built, and great looking."

Alyssa C. was concerned about exposing her young daughter to their gas-powered stove, so she upgraded to a Charlie induction oven and is a happy customer. In a video on Copper's website, she reflected and said that it has been "a really joyful experience to be able to cook with her without having to worry about her getting hurt."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.