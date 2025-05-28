Home cook demonstrates the 'awesome' power of next-gen appliance with impressive kitchen setup: 'For all the ... naysayers'

One Redditor just proved a big point in the induction versus gas stove debate — and they did it with four heavy-duty pans, no noise, no heat loss, and no drama.

In a post in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, a home cook shared a snapshot of their Samsung induction range maxed out with cast iron and enameled cookware: a giant stockpot, two Le Creusets, and a heavy skillet all in use.

"For all the induction naysayers," they wrote. "All [four] burners on, no noise, buzzing, popping, or noticeable power loss."

Even with mismatched cookware sizes and power-hungry pots, the range held steady. "Just wanted to show all the complainers that some ranges don't have the issues that they're experiencing," the OP explained.

If this all sounds too smooth to be true, the Redditor gets it. They admitted they were hesitant to buy a Samsung, especially after owning a Samsung fridge with the infamous ice maker issues, but they said this induction range has been "nothing but awesome." Coming from a commercial gas stove, they called the transition surprisingly easy: "The responsiveness and even cooking is amazing."

Induction skeptics in the comments were impressed, and some were a little envious.

"Not fair, my Frigidaire 'Professional' cooktop could never," one user wrote.

But not everyone was sold on Samsung. One commenter shared their own cautionary tale about a model that shorted out repeatedly from moisture and had to be disconnected at the breaker panel to prevent a fire. "It's hard for us to get past that terrible experience," they admitted. Still, they said the original post piqued their interest, writing: "I'll be Googling the model out of curiosity."

Induction stoves are gaining popularity as people look for safer, more efficient cooking options that don't rely on gas. Unlike gas ranges, which can release pollutants like methane and carbon monoxide, induction cooktops don't release harmful gases indoors. They're also more energy-efficient and cook food faster, thanks to precise, direct-to-pan heat.

Best of all, making the switch might be more affordable than you think. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, eligible households can get up to $840 off a new induction range. But this rebate may not last forever. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to eliminate clean energy incentives, which would threaten future funding.

If a full range isn't in your budget or you're renting, there's still a great way to start. Plug-in induction burners offer a low-commitment, high-impact option for around $50. They're a smart upgrade for small kitchens, travel, or meal prep flexibility.

Whether you're ready to go all-in on induction or just want to test the waters, it's worth exploring the options and incentives available. Your lungs (and energy bill) will thank you. And you might even out-cook your old gas setup.

