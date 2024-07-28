The government wants to give you this amazing kitchen appliance for free — here's how to get one

Plus, they look sleek in almost any kitchen and are safer if you have children.

Induction cooktops and stoves are quickly becoming the hottest new kitchen appliances because they're faster, more energy-efficient, and healthier to use than gas and electric stoves. All you need are pots and pans made of magnetic metals, which is the case for most to begin with, and you're ready to level up your cooking game.

But what about the cost? Luckily, government rebates can help you get an induction cooktop at a sizeable discount — or even for free.

What rebates are offered for induction stoves?

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the government made electrification rebates available to help Americans upgrade their homes. That includes a maximum of $840 for qualifying induction stoves or cooktops, per nonprofit website Rewiring America. This would easily cover a portable or built-in single-burner induction cooktop, or even a four-burner model, in some cases.

However, if you want a range that includes an oven, you're looking at spending between $1,100 and $4,400 for most induction stoves, per Carbon Switch. But with the IRA rebate, you'd save 20% to nearly 80%, helping you keep a little more money in your pocket.

As of July 19, the home energy rebates are available in the state of New York, and applications have been approved in seven other states, according to the Department of Energy. Rewiring America thinks that most of the electrification rebates for other states will come online in 2025.

If you want to find out what tax incentives and rebates you're eligible for, the electrification nonprofit offers a free calculator to make the process easier for renters and homeowners. When you're ready to install an induction stove or other energy-efficient appliance, you can also find contractors through its network.

Why should you get an induction stove or cooktop?

Just as the electric stove was an improvement over gas stoves, induction stoves come out on top compared to both. They cook food faster, save energy, and are easier to clean since they don't have raised burners. Plus, they look sleek in almost any kitchen and are safer if you have children.

The efficiency boost will save money and time in the kitchen, but it will also keep your lungs happy by avoiding dangerous gases such as methane. These gases have been linked to numerous health issues in humans and also heat up the planet, so you're doing the environment and your family a favor when you switch to an induction stove.

Where can I buy an inexpensive induction stove?

If you're not quite ready to invest in an induction range, Walmart offers affordable portable induction cooktops from brands like Duxtop for around $83. With these portable countertop options, you can experience the marvel of induction tech with a lower investment. Plus, it's a small price to pay to keep gas stove pollution out of your kitchen and home.

As one of The Cool Down's members said: "A portable induction cooktop is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality."

