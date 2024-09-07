You can soon get $800 off this innovative cooking appliance — courtesy of the government

This uses less energy to cut down your bills, and it's also a faster way to heat your food.

Move over, gas stoves! There's a new top cooking appliance on the scene: the electric induction cooktop. And now, you can get one for cheaper than ever.

In 2022, the Biden administration passed a piece of legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. This innovative bill allowed the U.S. government to invest in the economy through money-saving and eco-friendly upgrades to infrastructure and private homes — and that includes setting money aside for you to upgrade your kitchen.

The idea is that American households should be subsidized when they choose appliances that use less energy. No. 1, cutting back on your energy needs is great for your bank account, and No. 2, it's good for the atmosphere because you're reducing air pollution from burning fuel. Less air pollution means less heat-trapping gas to overheat the Earth, so switching from a gas appliance such as a stove to an energy-efficient electric version is good for the whole world.

Induction stoves fit the bill. Instead of burning fuel or directly warming up a heating element, they generate a magnetic field that will heat up iron or steel pans placed on it. This uses less energy to cut down your bills, and it's also a faster way to heat your food.

Induction stoves have other benefits, too. They eliminate the need for gas in your kitchen, removing a source of polluting, asthma-inducing methane. It's even harder to injure yourself with an induction stove since there's no heating element and only the pan is directly heated.

Thanks to the IRA, you may qualify to be reimbursed for $840 of a new induction stove. Not sure if you want to replace your whole range? You can get a countertop unit with one or two burners from a brand such as Duxtop.

To learn whether you qualify for the rebate, check your eligibility with the nonprofit Rewiring America — and see what other goodies the IRA could fund for your home.

