The government wants to give you $800 for this hot new cooking appliance — and it will help you save big on monthly energy bills

An induction stove gets food hot faster while using less energy, so your monthly bills will shrink.

While gas stoves were once found in every kitchen, electric stoves are the kitchen appliance of the future. Specifically, an induction stovetop will improve your cooking experience while lowering your bills — and thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get it at a steep discount.

The IRA, enacted in 2022, is a sweeping bill that includes many provisions for a cleaner, greener world. One of those provisions is a set of government rebates and tax credits for Americans who update their homes with environmentally friendly technology.

One of the technologies that qualifies for those incentives is an induction stove. Instead of using a heating element directly, this miraculous piece of equipment generates a magnetic field that will heat only your iron and steel cookware. That means if you accidentally leave a dish towel on the stove, it won't catch fire — it's even more difficult to burn your hand. In other words, induction stoves are safer.

Not only that, but an induction stove is more energy efficient and thus cheaper to operate than a traditional stovetop. It gets food hot faster while using less energy, so your monthly bills will shrink.

Plus, if you're switching to an electric stove from gas, you're getting rid of a major source of indoor air pollution. Gas stoves leak methane and have been connected to asthma because of it. An induction stove is cleaner and safer for everyone in your home.

Induction stoves are better for the environment. No natural gas plus no fumes from burning fuel equals way lower air pollution overall, which benefits the environment and helps cool down the planet.

If you aren't sure about getting your entire range replaced, you can start with a countertop induction burner like the ones from Duxtop. It's a smaller investment to try the technology and see if you like it.

If you are ready to make the switch, check out Rewiring America. This revolutionary nonprofit will help you figure out which government incentives your home update qualifies for — including up to $840 for an induction stove.

