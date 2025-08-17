Camper shares video after trying out next-gen portable cooker: 'Absolute little ripper'

A TikTok is sparking conversations about the surprising power and portability of induction stoves — not just in the kitchen, but on the road.



In the clip, Australian TikToker Declan (@deccas.gu) shows off his compact induction cooker, calling it an "absolute little ripper."

While he still uses a gas-powered Weber grill most of the time, the induction unit has "its place in the car," especially for fast, clean, and energy-efficient cooking. The post has struck a chord with outdoor enthusiasts and home cooks alike.

So why the buzz? For one, induction cooktops are fast. They heat pots and pans directly using electromagnetism, rather than heating the surrounding air like gas or standard electric stoves. That means more efficient energy use and less time waiting for water to boil.

They're also safer for both indoor and outdoor use, since there's no open flame and the surface stays cool to the touch outside the cooking zone.

Plus, making the switch to electric kitchen gear can come with real health and financial perks. Unlike gas stoves, induction cooktops don't release harmful indoor pollutants like nitrogen dioxide.



They're also typically more energy-efficient, which could lead to savings on utility bills over time. In fact, depending on where you live, electric appliances like these may even qualify for rebates or federal incentives. By leveling up to induction cooking, you can reap all of these benefits and more.

Swapping out gas for electric appliances — even on the go — is a simple way to reduce home (or camper) pollution and help build a cleaner, cooler future.

One commenter on the post wrote, "Yep, it's a beauty."

Another shared how they've been using camping-style electric burners every day for over a year after their stove broke: "My household oven/stove blew up. I've been cooking on 2 of those camping conventional top electric hot plates for over a year now… BCF."

Whether you're camping under the stars or cooking at home, induction cooktops are proving they're more than just a backup — they're essential gear. And with savings, safety, and cleaner air all on the menu, it might be time to plug in and power up.

