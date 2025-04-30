Next-gen stove receives glowing reviews after homeowner considers appliance overhaul: 'I took it with me when I moved'

"Is it worth it to make the switch to induction if all I can afford are the budget options?"

A homeowner in the market for a new stove got advice from fans of the next generation of appliance, electric induction stoves.

In the r/Appliances subreddit, the OP explained that their current electric range broke and they wanted to switch to an induction stove. However, they added that they had a limited budget.

"Is it worth it to make the switch to induction if all I can afford are the budget options? My budget is a cool $1,400 but I could probably stretch it to around 2K if there's a unicorn out there that will meet all of my needs," they said.

They specifically wanted one that could do fast boil, fast preheat and convection, and steam cleaning, as well as a steam bake option, and had considered brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and KitchenAid.

One Redditor highly recommended an $1,100 Frigidaire Gallery, well within the OP's budget, saying, "Liked it so much I took it with me when I moved houses and sold the gas range that the house came with!" They also noted they had "zero issues" with it and called it "a complete workhorse."

Induction stovetops are three times more efficient than gas, and can heat water to a boil 20-40% faster, cutting cooking time and leading to lower energy bills, the very thing the OP is after in their upgrade.

Their budget concerns could also be alleviated by the Inflation Reduction Act, which can save them up to 30% of the cost of a qualifying induction stove. If they bought the Frigidaire option at $1,100, they'd save $330, on top of lowering their overall energy bills.

It should be noted that the IRA may not be available for much longer, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies. The final decision would be with Congress, though, so its future is up in the air. All the more reason to act quickly to take advantage of them.

And as much as the OP said they were more interested in a gas stove, these devices release polluting gases like nitrogen dioxide, which causes health problems such as lung inflammation, coughing and wheezing, and an increased risk of asthma attacks, according to the American Lung Association. Making the switch eliminates those risks.

If the OP was still hesitant, a Redditor suggested buying a high-end portable plug-in induction burner while they save up for a more expensive range. "I find the portable burners useful during holidays and potlucks," they added.

That's a wise option for the homeowner and for renters or anyone with a more limited budget for renovations or replacements. Some start as low as $50 and offer the same financial and environmental benefits.

