Home cook reviews induction stove after 3 years of daily use: 'I'd do it again in a heartbeat'

Induction stoves are a modern alternative to electric and gas ranges that use electromagnetic fields to produce precise heat. One TikToker showed how they are enjoying their stove after three years of use.

Jodi (@justjodithings) is a TikTok creator making lifestyle videos, including useful kitchen and home tips. In one clip, they discussed how much they love their induction stove. They were prompted by a commenter asking how they feel after three years of use.

In the short video, Jodi is talking straight to the camera in their kitchen, and the sleek glass induction stove can be seen behind them. They say, "I'd do it again in a heartbeat." They go on to explain that they have talked many people into making the switch to induction. Additionally, they say they haven't had to clean up spills from pots boiling over or deal with burns and scalds that can come from hot handles and open flames.

Induction stoves have been touted in recent years as an environmentally friendly and healthy choice for several reasons. Firstly, they are quite safe for your family because the burner will only turn on when a compatible pan or pot is on the burner. Next, since it is not gas-burning, there are reports it can improve air quality in your home.

Consumer Reports found that induction stoves "are up to 10% more energy-efficient than conventional electric smoothtop stoves and about three times more efficient than gas stoves."

Rewiring America touted the benefits of these cooktops, writing, "​​What's most impressive about this efficient machine is that it can boil water faster and cook food more consistently."

Other TikTokers were intrigued by this long-term use and review.

One person said: "Thank you for sharing. I've been looking for real people with this stove."

Someone else commented, "We are waiting for ours to come in … we can't wait."

