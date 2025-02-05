Confused homeowner questions benefits of ultra-futuristic kitchen appliance: 'One of the best upgrades in our house'

"It's far superior to gas in efficiency."

A Redditor reached out to r/Cooking for honest reviews on induction stovetops, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

The OP explained how they are considering doing a kitchen remodel and were interested in learning more about an induction stove.

"Is it superior to gas in heat efficiency in your testing," asked the OP.

Redditors who've made the switch to induction answered the OP's questions and shared their positive experiences.

"It's far superior to gas in efficiency," wrote one user.

"Heats much faster, cools down much faster," added another Redditor. "Way more temperature control."

Induction stovetops are up to three times more energy efficient than traditional gas stoves, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. What's more, you'll save time in the kitchen since they heat up faster and are easier to clean.

Compared to gas stoves, induction cooktops are also better for your health, as they keep asthma-causing gases out of your household. On top of improving your indoor air quality, induction stovetops don't release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

For homeowners considering the switch, induction burners are a great place to start. Brands like Copper offer an affordable option. Plus, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range. To learn more about tax credits and rebates available in your area, check out Rewiring America's free online tools.

Upgrading to an induction stovetop now could be the difference between hundreds of dollars. President Trump has stated he plans to remove these subsidies, though this change would ultimately require an act of Congress.

Redditors continued to discuss why they love their induction stovetops.

"Been using it 14 years, and would never go back to gas," wrote one user. "It's got all the power and more, and all the adjustability, plus it just wipes clean. Highly recommend it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.