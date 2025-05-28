High-tech kitchen appliance receives rave reviews after home cook considers ditching old model: 'I can't ever imagine wanting to go back'

"Can't speak to specific models but I love induction after being a skeptic for many years."

Switching to an induction stove can save you money down the line while reducing your environmental impact. Despite these benefits, though, many homeowners are still hesitant to make the upgrade.

One Redditor recently reached out to the r/Cooking forum for advice on induction stoves. The OP was on the hunt for an upgrade from their electric stove and considering either induction or gas.

"Induction stoves: worth it?" they asked.

Redditors encouraged the homeowner to make their next stove an induction range, highlighting the different benefits of induction stovetops.

"Long time gas range user–switched to a KitchenAid induction range a couple of years ago and love it," responded one user. "Great control, easy to clean, kitchen stays much cooler."

"Yeah I can't ever imagine wanting to go back to gas," added another Redditor. "It's more sustainable, cheaper than gas, doesn't crank up the temp on a hot summer day."

As the comments highlight, induction stoves clean more easily and heat up faster, saving you time in the kitchen.

For homeowners across the country, induction stoves offer an affordable solution for avoiding the dangers of gas stoves. According to Scientific American, it's a "long-known" fact that gas stoves release harmful pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene. These pollutants are associated with respiratory diseases and can cause further complications.

On top of the health benefits, induction stoves also offer significant savings for homeowners looking to make the switch. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can qualify for up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range.

Moving forward, however, it's best to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later. President Trump stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

If you're renting or not ready to make a full kitchen upgrade, plug-in induction burners give you the energy efficiency and environmental benefits. Plus, plug-in induction burners are cost-effective, with most options starting at just $50.

Redditors continued to offer their reviews on induction stoves.

"Can't speak to specific models but I love induction after being a skeptic for many years," wrote one user.

