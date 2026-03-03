Home chef reveals why she would 'never go back' to gas stoves in response to internet uproar: 'Less of a hassle'

"We replaced our gas stove this year and are cooking so much more often."

A familiar kitchen debate has resurfaced on social media — the comparison between gas, standard electric, and induction stoves. One TikTok creator made a strong case for induction stoves, saying they're not the same as conventional electric stoves and are faster and safer than gas ranges.

"I will never go back to electric, but my induction is just as fast and less of a hassle than my gas was," the creator wrote.

In the clip, the creator Itsgottobekd (@itsgottobekd) described how social media users had criticized a designer who said that one of the things he wouldn't put in a home kitchen was a gas stove, choosing to install induction instead. She supposed that the backlash stemmed from a common misconception that induction stoves are the same as standard electric ones.

She debunked this by explaining how the two types actually work. In a nutshell, traditional electric stoves use heating elements that transfer heat through contact, while induction uses magnetic fields to induce a current in the cookware that then heats up. Less heat is wasted, and food heats faster. This makes induction more efficient than traditional electric stoves and safer than gas cooktops, helping households cook faster while often lowering utility costs.

According to the creator, gas ranges may be more durable for industrial kitchens because they can withstand heavy-duty use, but they might not be better for everyday cooking in homes.

Her explanation aligns with research. According to Consumer Reports, induction elements are up to 10% more energy-efficient than conventional electric heating elements. The U.S. Department of Energy also noted that using induction stoves can cut cooking time, reduce indoor air pollutants, and lower gas or electricity bills.

Built-in safety features — such as automatic shutoff and the absence of open flames — can also reduce kitchen accidents, especially the risks tied to gas leaks or burners left on.

Renters or homeowners who cannot afford a major kitchen renovation can switch to induction cooking easily. Many homes can quickly accommodate plug-in induction stoves, which can be relatively cheap too, often starting at around $50. These portable units offer a low-cost way to test induction cooking without having to replace the entire range.

In some states, homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of a larger, installed induction range by taking advantage of certain government incentives, making the switch even more affordable.

And although induction stoves rely on electricity, and power outages can interrupt their use, some homeowners address this by pairing electric appliances with rooftop solar and battery backup systems.

TikTok viewers chimed in with their own experiences using induction cookers.

"I have an induction stove, and it does work super fast," wrote one viewer.

"Induction is great," commented another. "We replaced our gas stove this year and are cooking so much more often."

