Homebuilder shares candid thoughts about the stovetop trend taking over modern kitchens: 'I didn't realize the benefits'

Induction stoves are gaining popularity as a safer and more energy-efficient option than traditional gas and electric stoves.
Sharing their honest review, a homebuilder explained why they would choose an induction cooktop for their home. "I didn't realize the benefits," Builder Brigade (@builderbrigade) said in a TikTok video.
The builder explained that induction stoves are much safer to use because the surface doesn't heat up, which helps prevent burns. Additionally, the heat pans more evenly for more consistent cooking. Induction burners can also be installed under a countertop, creating an invisible and minimalistic kitchen design for those looking for a sleeker, modern look.
"I'm looking at induction. It'll be my first one," one commenter wrote.
Another TikTok user added: "Love mine."
In addition to providing more consistent heat and preventing burns, cooking with an induction stove is much better for your health than a gas stove. This is because gas stoves release harmful gases into our homes as we cook, exposing us to pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene. These pollutants can impact respiratory health and are particularly dangerous for those with asthma. Additionally, they have been linked to an increased risk of some cancers.
Induction stoves have become much more affordable, and you can further reduce the cost by taking advantage of tax rebates associated with the Inflation Reduction Act. People can claim up to $840 off one of these stoves, enabling more people to take advantage of the benefits.
Plug-in induction burners are also available and are relatively cheap, starting at just $50. These provide an excellent option for renters or those who aren't ready to commit to a major kitchen renovation.
The Big Beautiful Bill legislation will do away with a lot of the tax incentives available as part of the IRA by the end of 2025. While rebates for induction stoves are safe for now, taking advantage of these tax incentives sooner rather than later could help you save significant money on home upgrades.
