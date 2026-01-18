Induction stove owners share candid thoughts after gas stove advocate considers upgrade: 'What do you love about [it]?'

"I'm really intrigued by all of the induction v gas debates."

A homeowner who had used both gas and induction stoves started a discussion in the r/KitchenRemodel subreddit about the pros and cons of each, setting off an avalanche of positive comments about the new electric technology.

Induction stoves have gained popularity across America as a simple, affordable way to improve kitchen safety compared to gas stoves, not to mention that they're more convenient and faster to use.

Plus, with government incentives, in many states, you can even get up to $840 off the cost of installation. If the price is still too high, or if you rent and can't renovate your kitchen, a plug-in induction burner for your countertop starts at $50 and can serve as your introduction to the benefits of induction cooking.

The original poster wasn't looking to install an induction stove just yet, but they were looking for endorsements.

"What do you love about induction?" they asked. "Not renovating now, but I'm really intrigued by all of the induction v gas debates. Glad that induction has finally gained traction in the U.S. long after Europe."

They listed some benefits of their own: "fast to heat, can get very low heat or very high heat, no gas in the house."

Other commenters also chimed in. "Induction is so easy to control, is super fast, easy to clean. The lows are low and the highs are high," said one user.

"It's so easy to clean, responsive and easy to control and of course heats so quickly which changes how I cook! I genuinely think life is easier with induction," said another commenter.

