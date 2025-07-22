'Property Brother' shares which once-staple appliance he ditched when designing a genius home: 'The kitchen of the future'

It's an easy way to improve your home's indoor air quality.

In a Bloomberg YouTube video (@bloomberg), "Property Brother" Jonathan Scott shares a walkthrough of an eco-friendly smart home that blends style, tech, and sustainability.

One appliance stands out to the TV personality: the induction stove. The technology not only provides a much smoother cooking experience, but it is also much better for indoor air quality.

Scott describes a silly gas cooking campaign from the 1980s that encouraged people to cook with gas.

The campaign promoted the benefits of gas cooking, including the ability to control the intensity of the burner, turn on only the burners needed, and save money with gas compared to electricity.

Scott believes that gas cooking is outdated, especially when there are more efficient stove alternatives that are better for the air and your health.

Gas stoves are like having a tailpipe in your house, a climate tech expert said. Each ignition releases harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide, methane, and nitrogen dioxide in the air, which linger long after the stove is turned off.

Gas stoves increase the risk of childhood asthma, reportedly causing one in eight childhood asthma cases.

On top of increasing health risks, gas stoves are three times less efficient than cleaner electric alternatives like induction stoves.

Gas combustion loses heat energy to the surrounding air when heating cookware, whereas induction stoves concentrate the heat energy on the cookware itself.

Home cooks have even achieved a rolling boil with induction stoves in as little as 30 seconds.

Induction stoves offer all the benefits of gas stoves that sold homeowners on gas cooking, except induction is better.

With incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), homeowners can save up to $840 off the cost of a qualified induction stove. While the Big Beautiful Bill is set to eliminate many tax rebates and subsidies for energy-efficient tech, funding for induction stoves via the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program will remain.

For further clarity on what's available and how much you could save, Rewiring America's IRA incentive calculator can estimate the savings possible for various home improvement projects.

Even with federal rebates, however, induction cooktops can still be a big investment. A plug-in portable induction burner, more akin to a "hot plate," is a great option for homeowners who still want to enjoy the benefits of cooking on induction without the hefty price tag. These induction burners are relatively cheap, starting at around $50, though only fully installed Energy Star models may be eligible for a rebate.

"I think the kitchen of the future is going to have the cooktop hidden underneath the surface," Scott added in the Bloomberg YouTube video.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.