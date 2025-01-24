Homeowner overwhelmed after discovering filthy appliance in new home: 'I thought I can clean it and keep it'

"It took me a couple days to get used to it, but my wife and I love it."

A homeowner sought advice on an outdated appliance that came with their new house and was enlightened about the wonders of a more eco-friendly option.

The Redditor took to the r/Appliances subreddit to post a photo of their electric range stove and questioned whether it would be better to swap it for an induction stove.

"We just got a house and it came with it. I thought I can clean it and keep it for a year or two, until we renovate the kitchen and go with something new. But I need to replace it. It's filthy," the OP stated in the caption. "I don't understand the difference between induction and electric range."

In addition to consuming less energy than gas or electric stoves, induction stoves are incredibly efficient and can save you time in the kitchen. They use electromagnetic energy to heat cookware directly and can boil water up to 50% faster than traditional stoves, according to Carbon Switch. While induction stoves can be expensive, their energy efficiency actually makes them a more cost-effective option over time.

Also, the environmental impact of induction stoves is unmatched. Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves don't produce harmful pollution from methane and benzene, which can improve the air quality in your home. The absence of an open flame also creates a safer cooking environment, as it reduces the risk of burns and fire hazards.

Unsurprisingly, commenters couldn't help but sing the praises of induction stoves.

"I would 100% recommend switching to induction," one commenter wrote. "It took me a couple days to get used to it but my wife and I love it. We will never, ever go back to gas, and definitely never to electric heating."

"I am the cook of the family, and when we bought a new house, we had to leave my beautiful gas stove at the old house per the purchasers. After a lot of research, I decided to go with induction, I will never go back! The precision, the energy savings, the absolute immediate control over your cooking temperature? The ability to deep fry at a very consistent temperature? Absolutely go induction," another commenter advised.

Switching to an induction stove can provide you with a cooking experience that's efficient and enjoyable. If you're concerned about the cost, the Inflation Reduction Act can offer rebates to make the transition more affordable. Homeowners who want to enhance their kitchen while contributing to a greener planet would be wise to explore induction stoves and other eco-friendly upgrades.

