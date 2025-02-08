This futuristic stove can transform your culinary skills without needing a kitchen remodel: 'Just plug and play'

"No need for a dedicated circuit or any electrical work."

Ever boil over a pot on the stove? Or get a whiff of gasoline when a burner doesn't light? New induction stoves are reshaping these experiences and the way people cook in general.

A model made by startup Channing Street Copper Company even removes some of the extra electrical legwork needed to install an induction stove by including a battery, Fast Company reported.

Induction stoves, which run on electricity instead of dirty fuel, are highly accurate and powerful alternatives to conventional stoves that also shield your home from the toxic fumes conventional stoves release.

However, they typically require an outlet to support a higher voltage than normal, and rewiring a home can get expensive. Older houses and apartments can be especially tricky.

According to Fast Company, that's why Copper built a stove with a battery inside. A regular outlet can support the appliance, meaning people can skip the pricey process of finding an electrician to rewire a wall or replace a fuse box. The in-unit battery can also support several meals in the event of a power outage.

"You just plug and play—no need for a dedicated circuit or any electrical work," Sam Calisch, the cofounder of Copper, told Fast Company.

The intuitive design ditched touchscreens in favor of tried-and-true knobs. It heats food more precisely and about four times faster than a regular stove. It's also as silent as can be, as the battery helps cut out the buzz that can occur in other high-voltage models, Fast Company explained.

If you think that all these features sound pretty fancy, you're right. The model costs around $6,000. However, the battery pack means the appliance qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act's 30% tax credit on home electrification purchases. Plus, it's more cost-effective than conventional stoves, meaning you'll also save on utility bills each month.

President Donald Trump has been clear that he plans to stop funding IRA programs. It may be wise to snag tax incentives before it's too late, although any major changes to the IRA would require congressional action. Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit, can help you calculate what you're eligible for and find the best deals.

Making it easier to flip gas stoves into electric ones is a big deal for reducing planet-warming household pollution. Stoves draw more power at peak demand times than water heaters, heat pumps, and many electric vehicle chargers, Calisch noted, per Fast Company.

Calisch, who played a role in the drafting of the IRA via New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich's office, saw batteries being underutilized and wanted to push the technology forward along with other clean energies, Fast Company explained.

"I knew that getting a lot of batteries out and working and supporting the grid was necessary for any version of decarbonization we were going to do," he told the outlet.

