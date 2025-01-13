Homeowner seeks advice after electrician quotes outrageous price for kitchen upgrade — here's how to avoid getting scammed

"If I had to purchase again, I absolutely would."

A homeowner went to Reddit for advice on whether there's a cheaper way to upgrade their kitchen's outlet so it's strong enough to power an induction stove. After consulting with an electrician, the Redditor was "shocked" when hit with a quote of more than $2,000 to install a thicker wire from their garage.

"Is there a way to avoid this?" the Redditor asked.

In response, one Redditor suggested an alternative: switching to a battery-powered induction stove.

The scoop

The Redditor recommended induction stoves from Bay Area startups Impulse and Copper, which run on a 120-voltage circuit and include a built-in battery.









Thanks to the battery, homeowners looking to retire their gas stoves don't need to rewire their kitchens. Plus, installation is as simple as setting up a fridge or washing machine. Just plug the stove into a kitchen outlet, and the stove will be ready to use within an hour.

Induction technology operates by generating a magnetic field through electricity that works with specific metal cookware. Temperature settings are adjusted using dials with numbered indicators.

The built-in battery charges when renewable energy is available, meaning the stove is always ready to use. Copper's Charlie stove, in particular, includes backup energy reserves that can cook up to five meals.

How it's working

Induction burners prevent indoor air pollution that comes with gas cooking. Gas stoves leak chemicals like methane, carbon monoxide, and benzene that are linked to increased risks of asthma and higher exposure to carcinogens.

They're also good for the environment. Powered by dirty energy, gas stoves only use up to half the heat energy to cook because of their open flames. Induction, however, turns 90% of energy into usable heat, increasing the energy efficiency of cooking while lowering polluting gases, according to Rewiring America.

Induction stoves also cook faster compared to traditional stoves. Copper says the oven in its Charlie stove reaches a desired temperature four times faster than a gas stove. Impulse Labs says its electric stovetop can boil water in less than 40 seconds.

Induction stoves can also be a good financial investment. While some can run thousands of dollars, users can get up to 30% off the cost thanks to tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act, saving customers thousands of dollars. That said, IRA incentives may not last forever if President-elect Donald Trump decides to eliminate the subsidies, though that would require congressional approval.

What people are saying

So far, the response to induction stoves has been overwhelmingly positive.

Netflix chef and best-selling author Samin Nosrat said she loves her induction stove, praising it for saving time without reducing the quality of her cooking in a cleaner way. "It's just a totally different experience," she told The Cool Down.

Other users would agree. In a Reddit post on induction cooking, one user said the Charlie stove is consistent at baking and preheats "much faster" than expected. "If I had to purchase again, I absolutely would," the user said.

