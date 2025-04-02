Next-gen stove receives rave reviews after homeowner shares doubts: 'The power and control is ridiculous'



No matter how excited you are to test out a new technology or trendy gadget, having some reservations before diving in is perfectly natural. That's how one nervous homeowner felt before making the switch to an induction rangetop.

Posting to r/Cooking, the homeowner described a "large kitchen renovation" they were about to undergo that included an upgrade to a major kitchen appliance.

The original poster said they enjoyed cooking but worried about the controls of the induction rangetop occupying counter space. "I'm nervous about spending a lot of money on something I have never really tried," they wrote.

Ultimately, the OP wanted to make sure they were properly informed before making the switch. "I keep on hearing about a learning curve, too, but don't really understand what that entails," they wrote.

Induction cooktops generate an electromagnetic field below the glass surface, which causes magnetic cookware sitting on top of it to heat up. This can dramatically reduce cooking times by removing the need to heat up an element.

Not only does this remove the need to rely on fossil fuels such as natural gas to cook your food, but it also makes induction appliances more efficient than traditional appliances.

Brands such as Copper offer an affordable solution that eliminates the underlying dangers of gas stoves, such as leaks and accidental burns. You can even take advantage of a 30% tax credit thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

A majority of commenters attempted to ease the OP's mind.

"We went from a gas range to a Thermador 36" induction," wrote one user. "I loved the gas but this is better, imo. The power and control is ridiculous from boiling large stockpots in a quarter or less of the time for gas … down to keeping hollandaise just warm enough that it doesn't break."

Another user shared the same experience with their induction appliance. "I previously had gas and I like gas, but induction replicates the same responsiveness of gas that I like, plus it has a load of other benefits," they wrote.

