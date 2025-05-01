Kitchen designer reveals the best stovetops for modern homes: 'Why are [they] so much better?'

"Once I learned how to use it correctly, I was hooked."

If you've been curious about induction ranges but unsure how to integrate one into your kitchen, YouTube experts are here to help.

Kitchen designer Mark Tobin (@MTKDofficial) shared a video comparing modern stovetop options and where to place them in your kitchen.

Mark poses the question to his viewers: "Why are induction ranges so much better?"

In the video, he experiments to see whether a gas, electric, or induction stove boils water faster. The induction burner boiled water much quicker than the other options, which benefits busy home cooks who don't want to waste time while preparing meals.

Later, Mark explains that induction stoves offer greater cooking precision. He also references proposed bans against gas stoves because they release pollutants into the air. Mark recommends carefully considering this before investing a lot of money in a gas range that may not be around in the future.

Induction stoves are highly efficient and heat up and cool down quickly by using an electromagnetic field to heat cookware.

"Because they're only heating up the cookware, the surface itself does not get hot," Mark said. "That's why you can install these into porcelain and other materials like that to give you a really sleek and cool look, an invisible cooktop."

For these efficiency, anti-pollution, and safety reasons, induction cooktops are emerging as the best option for modern kitchens.

If you're a renter or don't want to splurge on a kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are an affordable option, starting at about $50.

If you're ready to update an old appliance, the Inflation Reduction Act may still allow you to save up to 30% on the cost of a new induction range. But President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate energy-saving subsidies, so it's important to act sooner than later.

In response to Mark's video, viewers shared their opinions in the comments.

"We put a 36" induction cooktop in our renovated kitchen," one user wrote. "Best decision ever! Faster. Sleek (touch controls so no crud in and around knobs), easy to clean boil overs as nothing gets baked on surface. Tons of features. Go with induction, you won't regret!"

Another YouTuber shared: "Once I learned how to use it correctly, I was hooked. All these advantages combined with the new knowledge regarding toxic air levels using gas have me convinced this is the right choice for me."

