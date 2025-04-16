The government will give homeowners $2,000 to buy kitchen-transforming stoves: 'Tons of power without … major home electrical upgrades'

You could even be eligible for more savings depending on your income.

Kitchen renovations are notoriously stressful and expensive. However, thanks to the rise of induction cooktops, that reputation is due for an update.

For starters, you can save 30% off the bat on a new induction range with government incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act — and that's only the beginning.

Gas-burning stoves may be conventional, but that does not mean they are all that efficient. They need a ton of power and can leak gas even when turned off, which drives up your power bill and adds toxic pollution to the air you breathe in your home.

Induction units, on the other hand, are totally gas-free. All they need is a plug on your wall since they run entirely on electricity and energy-efficient battery storage. This means they cook food faster and cheaper and keep your lungs healthier at the same time — a true win-win.

One induction option on the market is the Charlie, a model made by Copper. Unlike certain induction stoves that require rewiring an electric outlet, the Charlie can work with the outlet you likely already have in your home. This makes installation simpler and less expensive. "Our appliances deliver tons of power without requiring major home electrical upgrades," according to the company.

Want more good news? Electrifying any of your appliances or utilities that burn a dirty energy source, such as gas or oil, is one of the best ways you can limit how much you contribute to overheating the planet.

Granted, induction models cost more upfront than gas-burners. But add in the IRA incentives on one of the Charlie models, and you're looking at between $1,800 and $2,070 back in your pocket.

You could even be eligible for more savings depending on your income. However, these programs may not last long given that President Donald Trump is against them. Check out Rewiring America's guide to get a sense of your personal options before it's too late.

Of course, not everyone is in the market for a major kitchen upgrade or an entire new stove. For people looking for a budget-friendly option, there are plenty of plug-in induction burners that cost a fraction of the price (starting at just $50), though these do not qualify for the IRA incentives.

Already installed an induction stove? Check out more upgrades you can make that are friendly to your wallet and the planet.

