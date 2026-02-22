Homeowner shares honest first reactions after ditching gas stove for trendy alternative: 'I'd get rid of it [quickly]'

If you're a home cook, then you likely have a long list of favorites throughout the kitchen. A favorite knife. A favorite pan. Even a favorite burner on the stove.

For one homeowner, making the switch from gas to induction quickly shot the cooktop to the top of their list of favorite kitchen appliances. They shared their honest review of the trendy cooking tech with the r/Appliances community on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In their post, the Redditor shared a series of before-and-after photos of their kitchen setup. Although they previously had an impressive six-burner gas stovetop that appeared chef-ready, the homeowner revealed they had no regrets whatsoever about making the switch to induction.

"Using this stove has convinced 2 home chef type friends to swap out their gas for induction," the Redditor wrote in a comment. "It's different but agree, I won't go back to gas. If I move to a house with gas, I'd get rid of it [quickly]. Probably wouldn't buy this exact stove again but that's all about the touch controls."

Although gas stovetops have long been considered the standard for effective kitchens, induction ranges are quickly gaining popularity.

Induction ranges offer an easy and affordable solution to avoid the potential dangers of gas stoves, especially for home cooks with children. And if you're worried about the effectiveness of induction stoves, they cook faster and are more cost-effective than most gas stoves.

Depending on which state you live in, you can even get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to government incentives. If space is an issue or you're unable to afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are excellent options. Many burners are relatively cheap, with some starting as low as $50.

In the comments section of the original post, a number of users shared their own experiences with induction ranges.

"We made this same transition, induction vastly superior," one commenter noted.

"Induction is fast, little heat generated, and cleans up even deep fry messes with some Windex and a microfiber in 30 [seconds]," shared a second user.

"I cooked at a Michelin three star restaurant that underwent a major kitchen remodel where we eliminated most of the [gas] ranges and replaced them with induction. Not a single chef preferred the gas ranges," wrote a third commenter.

