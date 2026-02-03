Home cook quickly debunks common myth after upgrading kitchen with induction technology: 'I gave mine a test'

Induction cooking promises even and fast precision heat. Despite evidence proving these qualities of induction cooking are true, some people still have their doubts.



One Redditor recently ran their own hands-on experiment to understand this info firsthand. Their chosen tools were a pan from a grocery store promotion and an infrared (IR) thermometer. The original poster tested how well the pan heated on a 10-inch Electrolux induction cooktop.

"Some posts mention uneven heating even on good cooktops and good pans. So I gave mine a test," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Using the IR thermometer, they scanned the entire cooking surface in an X pattern from edge to edge while the cooktop climbed to 500 F.

The results were surprising. The aluminum pan heated almost perfectly evenly, with only about a 20-degree difference across the base. Even the center, which lagged slightly at first, quickly caught up.

For comparison, the same cooktop produced noticeable hot spots with a 12-inch stainless steel pan. Water bubbles formed only on half the surface at first.

Commenters in the thread offered additional insights.

"Thicker disk bottom pans seem to do a bit better with induction than a lot of ply pans. We got induction a bit over a year ago. After some experimentation myself I'm of the opinion bigger bottom pans perform better," one Redditor shared.

"If you sprinkle a thin opaque layer of flour in the pan you'll get a better IR camera read, plus the browning of the flour itself will show the heating differential by its browning in the pan," wrote another.

Their results suggest that even lower-cost pans can perform surprisingly well. And it also challenges the myth that induction stoves are the source of uneven heating. Their precise electromagnetic design transfers heat directly to the pan, cooking faster, using less energy, and avoiding the fire hazards of gas.

For anyone looking to test the waters of induction cooking, budget-friendly options are readily accessible. Plug-in induction burners are affordable, starting at $50. In some states, government incentives even come up to $840 toward a full induction range.

