Executive chef breaks down most common misconceptions about high-tech induction stoves: 'There's lots of myths out there'

Induction technology has advanced dramatically in recent years, making this type of stove the preferred option for many professional and home chefs.

In a recent Instagram post by Grist (@Grist), Chef Christopher Galarza discussed common induction myths and dispelled them with facts and personal experience.

In the video, Galarza explained, "There's lots of myths out there" because many people don't yet understand what induction cooking really is.

He said induction is a faster, more efficient way to cook and that every international culinary competition uses it. He also said that cooking with induction is beneficial for your own personal health, your wallet, and the planet.

Later in the video, Galarza dispelled the myth that you can't cook quality food with induction. He proved this wrong through his success as a chef and winning prestigious awards.

Galarza also explained that there's no real difference between gas and electric cooking, as there's nothing gas does better.

"All that's required is to get a piece of metal hot and let the chef run wild," he said.

This video is insightful because it addresses common concerns about induction and demonstrates how effective clean energy can be for cooking when compared to more traditional but pollution-heavy gas.

Induction stovetops are also becoming more affordable, with plug-in burners now available for as low as $50.

"We had this argument in the early 1900s when we were moving from coal to gas," Galarza previously told Canary Media of the widespread adoption of induction cooking. "People feared change back then, too. But it was a choice to improve air quality and increase production. We are having the same arguments today — 100 years later."

Even without solar panels, switching to induction cooking is a practical, affordable step you can take now to increase your home's energy efficiency while still being able to cook delicious food.

