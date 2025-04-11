Next-gen kitchen tech earns rave reviews after homeowner questions upgrade: '[It's] so much faster, it's ridiculous'

If you're a seasoned home chef or aspiring to be one, you might have strong opinions on kitchen appliances and cookware. But induction stovetops are having a moment, for both their efficiency and reliability.

In a post in the r/Appliances forum, a Reddit user asked for advice on electric and induction stoves and how they compare to the functionality of gas ranges.

"We are looking to replace our 12 year old gas range—which has a recirculating hood. Given the recent news about the unhealthy air quality associated with gas cooking we're looking to add exterior venting and/or switch to [an] electric or induction range," the poster said.

Electric cooktops use electricity to produce heat, which transfers to the glass cooking surface that heats pots and pans. Induction appliances generate heat with a magnetic current, which allows them to get hot quicker and more evenly than electric.

"I cook a lot and am reluctant to give up my gas cooktop. I like its precision and speed. I've seen dual-fuel ranges that have a gas cooktop and electric oven. But I'm hoping to find a fully electric or induction option and move completely away from gas," the Reddit poster said.

Several commenters recommended switching to an induction stove, saying it can do everything necessary and that they "would never go back to gas."

"I just switched from gas to induction and the induction stovetop boils a pot of water so much faster, it's ridiculous. I also was worried about precision but the induction is just as precise," one commenter said.

"After using induction for about one year now, we'd never go back to gas. As others have mentioned, the design of the induction top is so sleek and clean (and easy to clean). Moreover, it is lightning fast to heat and extremely precise and easy to use," another user commented.

If you're ready to ditch your old gas stove, induction is the best solution. Induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective. An induction stove may be a more expensive investment upfront, but many brands offer affordable options that are easy to install. Home Depot, for example, sells plug-in induction burners starting at $50.

You can also get up to 30% off the cost of a non-portable induction range, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, these IRA incentives may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants to eliminate further funding to the program, though any major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress. Since the program could eventually be shut down or diminished, taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

