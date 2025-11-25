Homeowner shares the frank reason they ditched their gas stove for a high-tech alternative: 'I was pretty floored when I started looking into it'

One homeowner celebrated online after discovering a new, safer way to cook: an induction range.

They posted about their experience in the r/InductionCooking subreddit. "It's so nice simmering a pot of chili knowing I'm not filling my house with hydrocarbons," they said, sharing a photo of a pot bubbling away on their new stove. "My LG Studio CBIS3618B just chugging along… steady heat, easy to clean, and no drama."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster has discovered what many chefs across America are now learning: induction stoves are a simple, affordable solution to many of the problems caused by gas stoves.

They don't produce fumes and heat-trapping air pollution, and it is even more difficult to burn yourself or cause a fire with them. Plus, they actually cook faster than gas stoves while still being more cost-effective. If you're interested in installing an induction range, federal incentives can take off up to $840 from the purchase price.

If this isn't the time for a major kitchen renovation, either due to budget concerns or because you are renting, there are still ways to try out induction for yourself. Plug-in countertop ranges start at $50 and are available online.

Induction makes many processes in the kitchen simpler. It only heats up magnetic metals, such as your steel pans, so anything that might get left on the stove by accident, such as a dish towel, is safe unless there is metal there. The cooktop is one smooth surface, with no nooks and crannies to clean out; you can simply wipe it down in one motion.

Best of all, since it doesn't use methane-based "natural gas," it is much safer for your family — it won't increase the risk of asthma, for example. With these benefits in mind, even professional chefs are turning to this new technology — and so can you.

The original poster had done their research about the advantages of induction, and they shared their results in their comments. "I was pretty floored when I started looking into it, but then you think about it, it makes perfect sense. How is a gas stove any different than bringing a gas bbq or camping stove inside your house?

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"Restaurants will have massive hood fans, yet most recent builds have a tiny exhaust fan under the microwave with a 4-6" vent and a hood that covers about 40% of the range- totally inadequate exhaust for really toxic compounds.

"I know it's just anecdotal, but my asthma feels like it's improved in over the past 6mos since our renovation."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.